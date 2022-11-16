(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive is considering proposing a maximum price ceiling for one of the world’s biggest natural gas hubs to help contain an unprecedented energy crisis and meet the demands of governments calling for the controversial tool.

The exact parameters to trigger the so-called market correction mechanism on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility would be fixed upfront to avoid lengthy decision-making procedures, according to a European Commission document shared with member states on Tuesday. There would also be safeguards to ensure the temporary instrument can be suspended at any time if it were to endanger the security of supply and flows within the EU market.

European natural gas prices have surged as buyers sought to offset supplies from Russia, which had been the region’s biggest source of the fuel until it limited flows following condemnation of its invasion of Ukraine. While TTF futures have dropped from an all-time high in August, they are still more than double the five-year average.

The commission -- which drafts legislation in the bloc -- is trying to find a way to limit prices while avoiding risks to security of supply and ripple effects in the internal energy market. EU leaders last month unanimously called on the executive to propose measures including a temporary “dynamic price corridor” on gas transactions, but its structure was left vague.

The ceiling would be activated “if the TTF-Price basis reaches a pre-defined level and if the price hike does not correspond to a similar hike at world market level (comparison with liquefied natural gas prices),” according to the document seen by Bloomberg News.

When the market correction mechanism is triggered, orders for front-month TTF derivatives with prices above the pre-defined level would not be allowed to be executed, according to the document.

The proposal is set to be discussed by representatives of national governments in Brussels on Wednesday. A majority of member states -- led by Italy, Poland, Greece and Belgium -- are demanding a price cap to rein in costs but nations including Germany and the Netherlands have called for caution.

The mechanism under consideration would involve:

A fixed ceiling to be reviewed monthly and to be deactivated if the triggering elements no longer apply

Two triggers: month-ahead TTF above a certain level for a yet to be defined numbers of weeks and spread between spot TTF and a basket of spot LNG prices above a pre-defined level for a yet to be decided number of days

No coverage of over-the-counter deals as they cannot be effectively monitored

No delay between price spike and activation of the mechanism to guarantee an immediate effect

Application for a limited period of one year

The advantages of a maximum price ceiling include limiting possible speculation and episodes of excessive price spikes as well as improving market certainty, according to the document. Yet the risks are that trading may move to off-exchanges markets, hedging possibilities could be limited and the functioning of the derivatives market could be affected. Supplies to the region could also be impacted, according to the document.

“If not respecting the condition that the ceiling should be higher than the global prices for LNG, it could have an impact in attracting cargoes into the EU,” the commission said. “Futures serve as a reference for long-term investments. Low ceilings could hamper longer term security of supply.”

