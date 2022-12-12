(Bloomberg) -- A burgeoning investigation into alleged bribery involving European Parliament lawmakers needs to be pursued “with the full force of the law,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Monday, as a corruption scandal related to Qatar continued to widen.

“This concerns Europe’s credibility, hence we need consequences in various areas,” she told reporters in Brussels. “We haven’t seen the likes of this in a long time.”

Belgian federal police raided several homes and apartments of lawmakers and aides starting Friday in an probe that prosecutors said involved large sums of money being paid to influence the decisions of the European Parliament. Qatar and Morocco were cited in some of the legal documents, according to a person familiar with the matter. Four people were charged with corruption and money laundering.

Eva Kaili, a Greek lawmaker and a vice president of the European Parliament, was one of those arrested, as well as Antonio Panzeri, a former Italian deputy, according to media reports. Police seized at least €750,000, including a suitcase stuffed with €50 notes, according to Belgium’s Le Soir newspaper.

Greece’s anti-money-laundering authority has ordered the freezing of all of Kaili’s personal assets, such as properties, bank accounts and more, as well as those of her husband and family, according to a person familiar with the matter. Banks and state authorities have already been notified by the authority for its decision.

The home of a second parliament member was also searched over the weekend, according to Belgian authorities.

The probe is unfolding as Qatar is in the spotlight as host of the World Cup football tournament. Investigators suspect that the payments were part of a broader effort by Qatar to burnish its image amid harsh criticism of its labor and human rights practices, according to media reports.

“If confirmed, it would mean MEPs and activists received money to turn a blind eye on workers’ conditions in Qatar,” EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said Sunday on Italian TV, referring to members of parliament. “It’s an embarrassment and it’s unacceptable.”

A spokesperson for the European Parliament said the institution doesn’t comment on judicial proceedings but fully cooperates with national authorities, including in this case. They didn’t immediately comment on the lawmakers arrested. Kaili’s office and the Qatar embassy in Belgium didn’t respond to requests for comment.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the reports of the investigation were very worrisome. “We are very much, certainly, concerned about these news,” he told reporters Monday.

--With assistance from Katharina Rosskopf, Sotiris Nikas and Luca Casiraghi.

