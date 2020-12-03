(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is right to pursue a “plan B” of cutting Hungary and Poland out of the 750 billion-euro ($908 billion) coronavirus-rescue fund, the head of the largest party in the European Parliament said.

Doing so would be a “fall-back” option if the two countries don’t relent over their opposition to attaching rule-of-law conditions to spending, according to Manfred Weber, the chairman of the European People’s Party’s caucus.

“If they don’t respect the rules in our game on the European level then we do it without them,” Weber told Bloomberg TV Thursday. He was referring to the pandemic fund. “So they must be aware that this can be a big problem for their own countries.”

EU leaders will hold a summit on Dec. 10, which is now the most likely venue where they’ll try to resolve the standoff that affects $2.2 trillion in spending overall, when also accounting for the next seven-year budget.

Poland and Hungary are both under rule-of-law probes in the EU and thus are prime candidates for potential funding cuts under the new mechanism.

