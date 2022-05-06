(Bloomberg) -- As the European Union prepares to grant Hungary and Slovakia concessions to win their support for new sanctions on Russia’s oil industry, one company stands to benefit the most.

The two countries -- both heavily reliant on Russian energy -- are being offered exemptions from the planned EU-wide embargo until the end of 2024, while the Czech Republic would get a two-year reprieve, according to the latest draft proposal. For the rest of the union, the ban will take effect by the end of this year.

Any delay is a potential boon for Mol Nyrt., the Budapest-based energy firm that controls all the refineries in Hungary and Slovakia where it processes mainly Russian oil. Its refining margins had already jumped 10-fold in March due to the collapse in Russian crude prices after Europe and U.S. companies boycotted the grade.

“If Hungary and Slovakia are allowed to cut off flows later than others, that would make Mol the most profitable refiner among European peers by far,” said Gellert Gaal, an analyst at Concorde Securities in Budapest.

Read more: Slovakia Backs EU Ban on Russian Oil But Needs Until End of 2025

PKN Orlen SA, the Polish energy company, also stands to gain as it controls the Czech Republic’s two refineries.

Neither Slovakia nor Hungary have accepted the EU proposal as their leaders hold out for even bigger concessions. Slovakia has asked for an exemption until the end of 2025.

Hungary, meantime, is demanding a five-year exemption and billions of dollars in aid to wean itself off Russian crude, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. Anything less amounted to a “nuclear bomb” being dropped on the country’s economy, he said.

Mol has already made preparations in case Russian supplies will be cut, including stockpiling reserves and seeking non-Russian oil shipments via tankers, Chief Executive Officer Zsolt Hernadi told the Telex news website on Wednesday.

Overhauling its refineries to take non-Russian crude will require “massive investments that will never return,” Mol said in a statement.

Mol’s profit jumped in the first quarter as refining margins soared, the company reported Friday. It’s been the best-performing stock in Budapest, rising 19% this year compared with a 17% loss for the benchmark BUX index.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.