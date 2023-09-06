(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is planning to hold a Global Gateway summit in October in a format where both EU and non-EU leaders are invited to attend, according to people familiar with the plans who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The summit is expected to happen on Oct. 25-26, ahead of a two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

The Global Gateway is part of the EU’s €300 billion ($322 billion) plan “to boost smart, clean and secure links in digital, energy and transport sectors” globally, according to the commission’s website. The EU and its allies are competing with countries like China on developing infrastructure and connectivity projects in emerging countries.

EU officials didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

