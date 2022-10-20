(Bloomberg) -- The European Union and its partners have announced they’re raising 450 million euros ($442 million) to support Ivory Coast’s push to tackle child labor and deforestation linked to cocoa production, while also improving farmer pay.

Team Europe, made up of the EU, its member states and multilateral European lenders, announced Wednesday that the new funding would boost the strategy by Ivory Coast, the world’s top cocoa grower, to make production of the key chocolate ingredient more sustainable, according to a statement on the Ivorian government website. Switzerland is also contributing to the initiative.

The EU, which buys about 60% of the top producers’ cocoa, is planning rules that would compel exporters to ensure all their beans are certified as early as 2024 to prove the output didn’t use child labor or cause deforestation. Less than 15% of Ivory Coast’s cocoa and only about 12% of beans from Ghana, the No. 2 cocoa producer, are certified, according to regulators.

The two West African countries account for about two-thirds of global supply.

