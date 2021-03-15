(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission is planning to begin legal action against the U.K. on Monday over the government’s decision to unilaterally change parts of the Brexit deal relating to Northern Ireland, according to a person with knowledge of the discussions.

The move marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two sides just three months after Britain formally left the single market and customs union.

Under the Brexit deal, Northern Ireland stayed in the EU’s customs union and some of the single market. This prevented the need for border checks on the island of Ireland -- but introduced them on goods coming into the province from Great Britain, triggering delays and disruption.

The commission had already warned that the U.K.’s decision last month to waive the rules covering food moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to ease the flow of goods violated the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. The U.K. government said at the time that it wasn’t breaching the law.

EU officials are expected to announced the legal proceedings on Monday, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The decision was first reported by RTE.

Read more: Here’s How EU Could Take Brexit Legal Action Against the U.K.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.