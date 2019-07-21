EU Preps Aid for Ireland to Soften a No-Deal Brexit: Times

(Bloomberg) -- European Commission is planning a multibillion-pound aid backage for Ireland to offset the economic damage of a no-deal Brexit, The Times reported, citing unidentified sources.

EU officials have contacted people close to Boris Johnson and urged him to use restraint in his Brexit strategy

Some EU leaders have told Johnson he risks forcing a no-deal Brexit by making unrealistic demands over the Irish backstop

NOTE: Earlier, Boris Johnson: We Can Solve Logistical Issues of Irish Border

