EU Preps Aid for Ireland to Soften a No-Deal Brexit: Times
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- European Commission is planning a multibillion-pound aid backage for Ireland to offset the economic damage of a no-deal Brexit, The Times reported, citing unidentified sources.
- EU officials have contacted people close to Boris Johnson and urged him to use restraint in his Brexit strategy
- Some EU leaders have told Johnson he risks forcing a no-deal Brexit by making unrealistic demands over the Irish backstop
- NOTE: Earlier, Boris Johnson: We Can Solve Logistical Issues of Irish Border
