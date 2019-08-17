(Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is set to undergo emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder, the EU said in a statement Saturday.

The EU leader was vacationing in Austria when he was taken back to Luxembourg to undergo the surgery, according to the statement. Juncker, 64, is set to leave his post when his terms ends in October.

To contact the reporter on this story: Natalia Drozdiak in Brussels at ndrozdiak1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Giles Turner at gturner35@bloomberg.net, Chad Thomas

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.