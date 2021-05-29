(Bloomberg) --

The European Union is becoming increasingly frustrated with the U.K.’s unwillingness to meet its obligations on Northern Ireland and has set its sights on a proposed meeting in the week of June 7 to settle differences, Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told the Financial Times.

Sefcovic said that he wants both sides to agree on a joint “road map” to provide a timetable for resolving issues related to the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol. The EU and U.K. are at odds over how the Brexit trade deal affects the region.

“From the U.K. side we still do not have the basic answers,” the Financial Times cited Sefcovic as saying. He said that he had warned his U.K. counterpart David Frost that EU members were becoming increasingly impatient.

The EU will be left with no choice but to escalate the dispute if the U.K. offers nothing more constructive at the meeting, Sefcovic was cited as saying. Such a move would mean moving to the final procedural step before resorting to the European Court of Justice.

