The European Union is proposing to extend the Brexit deadline by three months to Jan. 31, according to a draft declaration seen by Bloomberg that will be discussed by envoys in Brussels on Monday.

Under the EU proposal, the U.K. would be able to leave the bloc before the new deadline if both sides ratify the divorce deal. The draft excludes any potential to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement and requires the U.K. to meet its EU obligations in full during the extension.

EU diplomats are due to meet at 10 a.m. in Brussels to discuss the proposal. It’s possible that, just as on Friday, not all countries will agree. French President Emmanuel Macron blocked the EU’s attempt to delay Brexit for three months, insisting instead on a one-month delay to Nov. 30.

