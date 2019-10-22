(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission proposed ending a 12-year corruption and judiciary monitoring mechanism for Bulgaria, while slamming neighboring Romania for a lack of progress in fighting graft.

The two countries have been under EU scrutiny since joining the bloc in 2007 amid concerns over the rule of law. Neither has been granted membership of the EU’s passport-free Schengen area.

Bulgaria has achieved “sufficient” progress in ensuring judicial independence and fighting high-level graft, the Commission said Tuesday. Even so, dozens of investigations over two years into high-ranking politicians have yet to bring about meaningful convictions.

The country -- the EU’s poorest -- still ranks worst among the bloc’s members in Transparency International’s latest Corruption Perceptions Index.

“Bulgaria will need to continue working consistently on translating the commitments reflected in this report into concrete legislation and on continued implementation,” the Commission said. “Bulgaria will need to monitor the continued implementation of the reform with a newly-established post-monitoring council.”

Romania -- which is fourth in the corruption index, ahead of also Hungary and Greece -- was criticized for controversial changes to criminal legislation approved by the outgoing government. After former ruling-party leader Liviu Dragnea was jailed in May, outgoing Prime Minister Viorica Dancila vowed to halt the changes but wouldn’t reverse measures already approved.

Separately, the Commission gave a green light to Croatia joining the Schengen area, though its entry still requires sign-off by the European Council.

