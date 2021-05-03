(Bloomberg) -- The European Commission proposed easing restrictions on tourism and leisure travel for those who have been fully inoculated, adding to signs of a gradual return to normalcy as vaccinations gather pace.

The European Union’s executive arm “proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorized vaccine,” according to a statement on Monday. “This could be extended to vaccines having completed the WHO emergency use listing process,” the Commission said.

The new rules would replace a current blanket ban for non-essential travel to the EU for residents of all but a handful of countries. The bloc is working on the introduction of a vaccine passport system that will ease travel for those inoculated or can prove that they have recently recovered from the coronavirus and are thus considered immune.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.