(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is considering providing Moldova’s armed forces with a further €40 million ($42.1 million) in aid to boost its air surveillance, logistics and cyber defense.

The funding would be drawn from the bloc’s European Peace Facility, according to a proposal from the bloc’s foreign policy arm sent to member states last week and seen by Bloomberg. The fresh funding, which would come on top of previous financial support, is still being discussed and needs approval from EU countries.

The tiny nation that borders Ukraine has been under rising pressure since Russia invaded its neighbor and its leaders have accused Moscow of trying to overthrow its pro-European government. Russia has denied any involvement in Moldova’s internal affairs.

Under the proposal, EU aid would include non-lethal equipment and supplies like ground-based mobile long-range surveillance radar, pick-up trucks, communication equipment and hardware, as well as software to boost Moldova’s IT infrastructure.

The Moldovan government sent Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, a letter requesting the aid in February, according to the document.

The EPF, which reimburses member states for their weapons deliveries to Ukraine and funds other projects, currently has a budget of around €7.7 billion, with much of it already pledged to support Kyiv. The military aid for Moldova would come in addition to other, existing financial support from the EU.

--With assistance from Irina Vilcu.

