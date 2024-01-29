(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is considering options to address demands for tighter controls over a proposed €50 billion ($54.1 billion) aid package for Ukraine as leaders aim to head off another veto of the package by Hungary.

EU leaders, who are holding a special summit Thursday to try to advance the Ukraine package, are growing increasingly frustrated with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has demanded changes that would effectively allow give him veto power over aid deliveries each year.

The bloc is discussing options such an annual review at the leaders’ level — or the possibility of another mechanism to raise concerns over how the aid is used that wouldn’t include a veto — as member states want to ensure stability and predictability for Ukraine’s funding, EU officials and diplomats said.

The difficulties of reaching an agreement between the 27 member states comes at a particularly sensitive time for Kyiv, which is running short of funding as aid packages are stalled in both Brussels and Washington.

Relations in the EU are also fraying over Hungary’s stance on aid. The country’s currency fell as much as 0.8% against the euro on Monday after the Financial Times reported on an internal EU memo suggesting that EU leaders should threaten withholding any EU funds to Budapest.

Read more: Forint Slide Gathers Pace on Hungary’s Central Bank, EU Tensions

A senior EU official said that the memo doesn’t outline a formal plan and instead represents a suggestion that isn’t in line with the current negotiations. Withholding all EU funds wouldn’t be legal, an EU official added.

Other officials pointed out that, while the proposal is just an internal document, its public discussion could put added pressure on Orban to agree to a deal.

As part of an effort to mend bilateral ties, senior Ukrainian officials met with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Monday, ostensibly to prepare a meeting between Orban and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. No date was agreed, Ukrainian presidential adviser Andriy Yermak told reporters after the meeting, though he said both sides agreed to work toward such a meeting as soon as possible.

EU officials insist they still aim to reach a unanimous deal with Hungary at Thursday’s summit, but some are beginning to discuss ways to punish Orban if he continues to block an agreement.

One option under discussion would be suspending Hungary’s voting rights by taking the drastic step of invoking Article 7 of the EU treaties, but at least a half a dozen countries have doubts about pursuing this approach, people familiar with the matter said.

Read more: Threats From Trump and China Stoke Leadership Fight in Brussels

EU negotiators have been discussing formulas with Budapest in recent days but it’s unclear if they’ll be able to reach a deal with Orban. If he sinks the package this week, the EU is prepared to move to a plan B that would ensure urgent financing for Ukraine although would be less ambitious and more complex, the people said.

Any deal would be very complicated and likely come at the last minute, said a senior EU diplomat.

--With assistance from Zoltan Simon.

(Updates with Ukraine-Hungary meeting in eighth paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.