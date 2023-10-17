(Bloomberg) -- Cie. de Saint-Gobain, the French supplier of building materials, was the first company to confirm it was involved in antitrust probes that swept through the construction chemicals industry on Tuesday.

European Union, UK and Turkish antitrust regulators took part in raids on the premises of several unidentified firms “active in the construction chemicals sector” the European Commission said.

The firms targeted specialize in chemical additives for cement and chemical admixtures for concrete and mortar, the EU’s antitrust agency added.

Saint-Gobain said in an emailed statement it’s “aware of competition law investigations and is cooperating with these investigations.”

The raids are a preliminary step and the EU may start formal proceedings if evidence shows the companies broke the bloc’s antitrust rules. They’re also not an indication of guilt.

Antitrust watchdogs are ramping up their surprise inspections of firms after the pandemic brought the so-called dawn raids to a standstill. The latest move follows similar evidence-gathering swoops by EU regulators on premises of medical devices firm Edwards Lifesciences Corp. last month and fashion companies in April.

