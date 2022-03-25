(Bloomberg) -- European Union members states are raising pressure on Serbia, a Balkan nation that aspires to join the bloc, to get in line on sanctions targeting its longtime ally Russia.

EU officials have taken note that Serbia is the only European nation, apart from Belarus, that hasn’t joined an unprecedented raft of measures against Russia, according to three people familiar with the deliberations who declined to be identified as talks are private.

While the EU is the biggest investor in Serbia, the former Yugoslav republic shares centuries-old political and religious with ties Russia. The Kremlin backs Serbia’s stance on refusing to recognize Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008.

While Serbia was among more than 140 nations that condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the government under President Aleksandar Vucic has stopped short of joining sanctions. Serbia holds elections on April 3, with polls showing Vucic expected to remain in power.

Vucic has said that while Serbia will continue on its path to toward the EU, introducing sanctions isn’t in the countries interest.

