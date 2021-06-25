(Bloomberg) -- The European Union reached a provisional agreement on reform of its farming policy for 2023-2027 that aims to make it simpler and more sustainable.

Portugal, representing national governments in the EU Council, negotiators from the European Parliament and the European Commission agreed to the final shape of the reform at a meeting on Friday. The Common Agricultural Policy supports farm incomes and accounts for about a third of the bloc’s overall budget.

“The deal paves the way for a simpler, fairer and greener CAP that will provide a sustainable future for European farmers,” the Council said in a statement. “The new CAP bolsters environmental measures and also includes provisions to ensure greater support for smaller farms and help young farmers enter the profession.”

The EU -- one of the world’s top wheat and pork exporters -- is aligning its entire economy with its Green Deal, an ambitious strategy to reach climate neutrality by 2050. As part of it, the bloc stepped up its 2030 emissions-reduction target to at least 55% from 1990 levels. Last year, the EU unveiled a new “Farm to Fork” strategy, mapping out ways to halve pesticide and antibiotic use, promote plant-based protein and boost organic farming.

“This reform will accompany the transition in a way that is consistent with the Green Deal, in particular through the new eco-schemes,” Dacian Ciolos, president of the Renew Europe Group that represents Liberals in the European Parliament, said in a statement.

However, the Greens in the legislature said the agreement “falls far short” of the goals in the EU’s climate agenda, including pledges to use fewer pesticides and to promote organic farming. The group plans to vote against the CAP reform when it comes up for a vote.

“The CAP was supposed to be the big building block of the Green Deal,” said Green party member Bas Eickhout. “What remains is a series of empty slogans with big agri-business as usual or, in many cases, a deterioration of the status quo.”

The agreement is still provisional until it is approved by the EU’s agriculture ministers, who are scheduled to meet June 28-29. It must also be approved by the European Parliament’s plenary before it can become law.

