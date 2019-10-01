(Bloomberg) -- European Union governments have discussed giving the U.K. a major concession on Brexit by possibly time-limiting the contentious backstop mechanism for the Irish border, two people familiar with the matter said.

A time limit -- something the EU has long said was out of the question -- would only be on offer if the U.K. accepted the backstop, which would keep Northern Ireland in a customs union with the bloc. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is planning to reveal his own proposals for the issue this week, has said he won’t accept the backstop, which was agreed to by his predecessor Theresa May but opposed by the British Parliament.

Any time limit granted by the EU could be linked to giving the Northern Ireland Assembly a say in whether the province remains in the backstop, which is designed to prevent a hard Irish border, the people said. Johnson’s refusal to accept the idea of the backstop suggests the EU concession won’t come into play, but it could do if the U.K. softens its stance, the people said.

Any concession to the U.K. on a time limit would have to be accepted by the Irish government and there has been no indication that it would be.

