(Bloomberg) -- The European Union moved toward sanctioning Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after he disregarded calls to work toward “new free and fair elections.”

EU foreign ministers signaled a readiness on Monday to add Lukashenko to a blacklist of Belarusian authorities implicated in ballot fraud and a subsequent crackdown on protesters. The penalties involve asset freezes and travel bans.

In a joint statement at a meeting in Luxembourg, the ministers said they would “take further restrictive measures against entities and high-ranking officials, including Alexander Lukashenko, if the situation does not improve.”

The EU on Oct. 2 blacklisted 40 Belarusian officials over a contested Aug. 9 presidential vote while sparing Lukashenko himself on the grounds the gesture might prod him to start an “inclusive national dialog.” Instead, the Belarusian regime has continued to crack down on protesters.

“We should already get a new sanctions package off the ground and Lukashenko should be among the people sanctioned,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told reporters in Luxembourg.

