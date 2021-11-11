(Bloomberg) -- The European Union is ready to ask Poland and Hungary to explain allegations that they have been misusing the bloc’s funds, according to officials familiar with the discussions.

The European Commission expects to send letters to both capitals in the coming days asking for their response to reports that funds provided by the bloc could have been subjected to corruption or fraud, said the officials, who asked not to be identified. This is the first step in the so-called conditionality mechanism, a new process which could see billions of euros withheld from member states accused of rule-of-law violations.

The EU’s executive arm has already prepared these letters, which contain specific examples, and plans to send them to Budapest and Warsaw once signed off on by Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, according to the officials.

Poland and Hungary, which joined the EU in 2004, argue the mechanism was adopted in violation of the bloc’s treaties. Both face criticism for anti-democratic laws, such as a controversial regime to discipline judges in Poland and anti-LGBTQ legislation in Hungary.

The countries will be given some eight weeks to respond, according to these officials. If these responses aren’t satisfactory, the EU executive would ask member states to approve sending of formal letters of notification, which would be the second stage of the procedure.

Von der Leyen said last month that “no measures will be taken” before a ruling from the bloc’s top court on a challenge by Poland and Hungary questioning the legality of the commission’s new powers.

EU Rethinks Tough Approach to Rule-of-Law Crisis in Poland

But the commission could take first steps under the conditionality mechanism and “send letters to ask for information or questions that are necessary to be asked,” she said at the time.

The commission gained this budgetary power this year in the face of resistance from the governments in Poland and Hungary. The European Court of Justice is currently assessing the legality of the new tool and a ruling is expected early next year.

While the Hungarian and Polish governments will be the first ones to receive such letters, the commission intends to launch a similar procedure in the near future against some other member states.

Officials have been compiling examples of controversial projects since January and feel there are enough of them to trigger the new instrument against Poland and Hungary, according to the officials.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.