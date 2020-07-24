European Union privacy regulators raised the bar significantly for trans-Atlantic data transfers at a late night meeting Thursday after a landmark court warning last week over potential American surveillance.

The EU group of data protection authorities agreed on a joint position after the court ruling left companies grappling with how to safely continue data transfers, according to documents adopted Thursday and seen by Bloomberg.

“The court has indicated that” so-called standard contractual clauses “as a rule can still be used to transfer data to a third country, however the threshold set by the court for transfers to the U.S. applies for any third country,” the preliminary guidance says, adding that “the same goes” for other transfer tools.