(Bloomberg) -- A majority of Serbs would reject membership in the European Union, according to poll that showed a continued embrace of Russia and President Vladimir Putin even as the nation seeks to join the bloc.

As many as 51% would vote against EU membership in a national referendum, while 34% would cast a ballot in favor, according to a June 13-22 survey conducted by Belgrade-based pollster Demostat. Some 11% said they wouldn’t take part in such a vote, while 4% were undecided.

As Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic struggles to move the nation’s negotiations to join the EU bloc forward, the numbers show a wide gap between Serbian public sentiment and the views on Russia in the rest of Europe. Polled on the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, almost two-thirds said NATO is largely to blame, while around 10% viewed Russia as mostly or entirely culpable.

“The stands are diametrically opposed to views in most European countries,” Demostat’s chief researcher Srecko Mihailovic told reporters as he presented the poll results in Belgrade on Wednesday. Some 1,200 respondents were surveyed.

Serbia has maintained its traditionally close ties with Russia. Vucic has sought to strike a careful balance, condemning the invasion of Ukraine at the United Nations while stopping short of adopting EU sanctions against Russia. He has moved forward with an energy deal with Russia, even as he supports EU membership.

Putin also topped a list of world leaders whom Serbs favored. The Russian leader came first with 40% saying they rate him highly. Chinese President Xi Jinping came second with 12%, while France’s Emmanuel Macron got 11%.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi each got between 3% and 5%, while others garnered less than 2%. Almost a fifth of those polled didn’t have an opinion.

Russia has sustained its position in Serbia by backing the country’s refusal to recognize Kosovo. Mending ties with Kosovo remains a condition for Serbia’s EU ambitions, though the poll showed that 64% of Serbs say they’ll never agree to it.

