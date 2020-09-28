(Bloomberg) -- The European Union renewed its threat to take legal action against the U.K. over its plan to breach the Brexit divorce deal, saying the move was a serious violation of international law.

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who held talks with U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove in Brussels on Monday, said he “will not be shy” in looking at legal proceedings, but declined to say when or what they would be. He said Gove hadn’t assured him the government would back down.

The meeting was arranged after the U.K. government earlier this month published a draft law that would unilaterally rewrite parts of last year’s withdrawal agreement aimed at avoiding customs controls between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic.

“I have repeated the EU’s request to withdraw the contentious parts of the draft Internal Market Bill by the end of September,” Sefcovic told reporters. “The Withdrawal Agreement is to be implemented, not to be renegotiated -- let alone unilaterally changed, disregarded or disapplied.”

The meeting comes at the start of a week of intense negotiations as the two sides race to get a trade deal within the next few weeks. The government’s acknowledgment that the Internal Market Bill would break international law has cast a huge shadow over those talks as time ticks down to the mid-October deadline for an agreement set by Boris Johnson.

October Deadline

The EU has said it will start legal action -- that could result in fines or other sanctions -- if the U.K. doesn’t withdraw the offending parts of the bill before the end of September and the U.K. has insisted it won’t budge.

Gove is due to release a statement shortly. Johnson’s spokesman James Slack said the British prime minister still considers Oct. 16 the final date for an agreement and said the EU needs to adopt “more realistic” policy positions.

The U.K. has said the Internal Market Bill is necessary because of the need to claw back sovereignty after Brexit and not risk the breakup of the U.K. Under the divorce agreement, which Johnson signed with the EU in November, Northern Ireland would remain in a customs union with the bloc, with some checks on goods between it and the rest of the U.K.

The EU said that was necessary to protect peace in Northern Ireland by preventing any checks on the Irish border. The issue has now become a matter of trust, with the bloc’s negotiators increasing their demands for enforcement of any future trade deal.

Negotiations on the trade deal continue from Tuesday.

