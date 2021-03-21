(Bloomberg) --

The European Union must honor its vaccine contracts even as the sluggish rollout puts pressure on governments there, Ben Wallace, the U.K. defense secretary, told Sky News on Sunday.

“The commission knows deep down that this would be counterproductive,” Wallace said. “They’re under tremendous political pressure at the European Commission. It would damage the EU’s relations globally if they should renege on these contracts.”

The U.K. has reached the milestone of inoculating half of its adult population, while fewer than one in 10 in the EU have received at least one shot. The discrepancy has stoked concern about supply and vaccine nationalism.

