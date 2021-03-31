(Bloomberg) -- Most adverse reactions reported after patients were vaccinated with the AstraZeneca Plc shot happened in the U.K., where the government has staunchly defended the homegrown shot even as European regulators investigated reports of blood clots.

A review identified 246 cases of adverse reactions in the U.K., according to a report Wednesday from the European Medicines Agency. That’s out of 269 total cases reported from a dozen countries, including about 40 deaths, the regulator said.

The analysis focused on rare blood-clotting episodes and said any causal link to the vaccine was “not proven, but is possible.”

The report follows a move by Germany to halt the use of the AstraZeneca shot for people younger than 60 after a handful of new cases of severe blood clots emerged. In another setback for the vaccine, Germany’s independent vaccination commission said it should only be given to older people.

The report said it “hasn’t identified any specific risk factors, such as age, gender or a previous medical history of clotting disorders, for the very rare events,” the EMA said Wednesday.

More than 9.7 million doses have been administered in Britain and millions more in the European Union.

The regulator has said that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing Covid-19, with its associated risk of hospitalization and death, outweigh the risks of side effects. An updated recommendation is expected in April.

