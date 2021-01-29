(Bloomberg) -- Less than a month after the U.K.’s deal with the European Union took effect, the bloc considered invoking its emergency clause as part of its plan to control the export of Covid-19 vaccines.

The EU’s action may tamper with one of the most sensitive part of a divorce deal that took 3 1/2 years of painful negotiation: The Irish border. By ushering in temporary export vaccine controls between the EU and Northern Ireland, it would stop doses produced in the bloc arriving in mainland Britain via Belfast.

It’s highly sensitive because making sure there were no checks at a border that had known decades of violence was something all sides had agreed on. Any hint that it could be messed with could unsettle a delicate political balance -- and in fact, drew immediate scrutiny.

Under its draft plan due to take effect on Saturday, the EU unilaterally put into play article 16 of the Irish agreement “due to a lack of supply threatening to disturb the orderly implementation of the vaccination campaigns in the member states.”

The EU is working on a solution, according to a person familiar with the matter. Its concern is to stop Northern Ireland being used as a vaccine backdoor.

The move shouldn’t affect Northern Ireland’s access to the shots -- because it gets them from U.K. supplies -- but it has stakeholders worried. Northern Ireland businesses were already having difficulties importing goods from Great Britain since Brexit took effect on Jan. 1.

A U.K. government spokesperson said that U.K. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove had spoken to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic “to express the U.K.’s concern over a lack of notification from the EU about its actions,” adding that the government would “now be carefully considering next steps.”

An Irish government spokesman said the prime minister was “currently in discussions with European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen to express our concerns.”

The European Commission’s decision will oblige drug companies to obtain prior authorization before sending shots manufactured in the EU to other countries. Under the time-limited measures, vaccines will only be allowed to leave if the amount doesn’t threaten agreed deliveries in the bloc.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.