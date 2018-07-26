(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit on Twitter, join our Facebook group and sign up to our Brexit Bulletin.

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier rejected the central part of the U.K.’s proposal for a trade deal, in a blow to hopes of reaching an agreement by October. The pound pared gains.

Prime Minister Theresa May has proposed a model under which the U.K. would collect the EU’s tariffs on goods entering the country -- as part of her plan to avoid the need for customs checks at the border. But Barnier said this would never be acceptable.

“The EU cannot -- and the EU will not -- delegate the application of its customs policy and rules, VAT and excise duty collections to a non-member who would not be subject to the EU’s governance structures,” Barnier told reporters during a joint news conference with Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab in Brussels on Thursday.

In a potentially inflammatory intervention, Barnier added that he would be willing to consider including the U.K. in a full customs union with the EU, despite May making leaving the customs union a key red line. “I have always said the EU is open to a customs union,” Barnier said.

The pound weakened on Barnier’s comments and was down 0.5 percent at $1.3122 as of 5:10 p.m. London time.

Border Conundrum

Barnier was speaking at the end of another week of talks that have focused on the conundrum of how to avoid a hard border in Ireland and on the U.K.’s goals for future economic ties with the bloc. Negotiations have practically stalled with 12 weeks to go before a self-imposed October deadline to reach a divorce agreement. Both sides have stepped up “no-deal” contingency planning.

In the press conference, Barnier was blunt, telling Raab that the EU also has red lines. “The U.K. wants to take back control, Dominic, of its money, law and borders -- and you said this point in an article this morning,” Barnier said. “We will respect that. But the EU also wants to keep control of its money, law and borders -- and the U.K. should respect that.”

Last week, after meeting Raab in his new role for the first time, Barnier welcomed the U.K. government’s publication of a blueprint for post-Brexit ties, but raised a series of concerns about major aspects of the plan. He questioned whether proposals for a new customs arrangement were legal and said they expose the EU to the risk of fraud. The EU is also concerned that Britain’s aim to diverge from European rules on services could give it an unfair advantage.

The Brexit negotiations are expected to resume in mid-August. Both sides say they want to finalize a deal in October to give the U.K. and European parliaments time to approve it before Britain’s departure from the EU on March 29. A summit in Salzburg, Austria, in late September may turn into another opportunity for talks between leaders.

