EU's Barnier says 'no progress whatsoever' at this stage on agreement with U.K.

The European Union and U.K. warned they may not be able to strike a deal on their post-Brexit relationship after a testy week of negotiations that saw little progress. The pound fell.

“At this stage, an agreement between the U.K. and the EU seems unlikely,” the bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said after talks broke up on Friday. “Too often this week it felt as if we were going backwards more than forwards.”

The two sides are stuck in several areas, notably fishing rights and the so-called level playing field rules aimed at ensuring fair competition. With agreement on both those subjects a precondition for a wider trade deal, businesses and consumers face the return of tariffs and quotas not seen for a generation if the talks fail.

“We have had useful discussions this week but there has been little progress,” David Frost, the U.K.’s Europe adviser, said in a statement released as Barnier was talking. “Agreement is still possible, and it is still our goal, but it is clear that it will not be easy to achieve.”

The pound retreated 0.4 per cent against the dollar, reversing earlier gains of as much as 0.3 per cent.

The U.K. tried to unlock the deadlock this week by submitting a confidential draft of the final deal, setting out where the major differences remain. Barnier said that although it was “useful” to see the British position, “we can’t have people working on a unilateral basis.”

‘No Progress Whatsoever’

After a slow start as the coronavirus pandemic struck, there was a burst of optimism in June after Prime Minister Boris Johnson convinced the EU side that he was serious about getting a deal. But the positivity has ebbed as the negotiators have been unable to bridge the biggest divides.

On Friday, Barnier said there had been “no progress whatsoever” on fisheries, the two sides are “far from agreement” on the dispute mechanism for any deal and there remain major problems in the area of law-enforcement cooperation where the EU wants to protect any sensitive data it shares with the U.K.

“We still haven’t seen from our British partners any willingness to take on board the EU’s priorities,” Barnier said.

Frost countered by saying that the EU still wasn’t treating the U.K. as an equal sovereign partner and was demanding too much that went beyond a regular trade deal.

“When the EU accepts this reality in all areas of the negotiation, it will be much easier to make progress,” he said.

The U.K. initially wanted a deal by the summer, while the EU has seen a summit of European leaders in mid-October as a hard deadline. But Barnier raised the prospect of negotiations going on longer than that -- even if they were unlikely to succeed.

“Any delay beyond the end of October would put a serious risk onto the outcome of this process,” he said. “I do not understand why we are wasting valuable time.”