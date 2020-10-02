(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said that major disagreements remain with the U.K. in negotiations on their future relations.

There are “persistent serious divergences on matters of major importance for the European Union,” Barnier said in a statement on Friday. “To reach an agreement, these divergences must necessarily be overcome over the next weeks.”

His statement came at the end of the final scheduled round of negotiations between the U.K. and EU in Brussels.

Despite his downbeat remarks, he said there had been some progress as well and that talks would continue.

There were “positive new developments on some topics such as aviation safety, social security coordination, and the respect of fundamental rights and individual freedoms, which are a pre-condition for our future police and judicial cooperation in criminal matters,” Barnier said.

The U.K. is expected to release its own statement shortly. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday.

The British prime minister and the EU chief will discuss how the two sides can reach an agreement on their future trade and security partnership and what compromises each is willing to make.

