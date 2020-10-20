(Bloomberg) -- The European Union pushed the U.K. to resume talks over a post-Brexit trade deal after a phone call between the two sides’ chief negotiators concluded without an apparent breakthrough.

David Frost and Michel Barnier held discussions for the second day running on Tuesday as they try to restart talks that were suspended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday.

“I spoke again to @DavidGHFrost today. My message: we should be making the most out of the little time left,” Barnier tweeted. “Our door remains open.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.