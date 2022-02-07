(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s proposed Chips Act will include more than 5 billion euros ($5.7 billion) of funding from the bloc’s own budget, according to people familiar with the matter, amounting to less than 15% of what senior officials say the measure will tally.

Roughly 1.65 billion euros will come from the EU’s research budget, 1.65 billion euros will be directed from its digital program and another 1.3 billion euros will be taken from an existing public-private partnership that funds key digital technologies.

After this EU budget ends in 2027, the commission has planned for more than 1 billion euros to be allocated toward semiconductors in the next EU budget -- a move that politically could be difficult since the bloc’s executive arm doesn’t usually allocate money past its political term.

The vast majority of the money to finance the EU’s semiconductor proposal, which will be unveiled Tuesday, would have to come from national budgets of member states -- a reminder of the challenges the bloc faces in its ambitious goal of quadrupling semiconductor production in order to make 20% of the world’s supply by 2030.

Commission officials said the plans will be backed by at least 42 billion euros, to be on par with the $52 billion the U.S. aims to spend to boost its own semiconductor industry.

The European Commission expects member states to match its roughly 5.6 billion euros in research and innovation, amounting to a total of 11 billion euros. Industry is also expected to add to this fund. The EU also anticipates 30 billion euros in state aid for first-of-a-kind chip producers.

