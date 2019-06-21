(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a coming daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

European Union leaders are looking ahead to an emergency summit next weekend to try and break a deadlock over who’s going to lead the bloc’s key institutions after they failed at an all-night session in Brussels to reach a deal.

At stake is oversight of monetary policy for the euro area and regulation of the vast single market stretching from the Arctic circle to the Mediterranean.

Key Developments:

Leaders agreed to meet June 30th to discuss who should fill the top posts in the EU and at the European Central Bank

The race to lead the EU’s executive arm was thrown wide open after the three formal candidates -- Manfred Weber, Frans Timmermans and Margrethe Vestager -- were cast aside in an effort to move the process forward

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats stuck to their position that as the largest party in the bloc they should name the new head of the EU’s executive arm

Sarec Says Nothing Decided Until It’s All Decided (12:45 p.m.)

Slovenia Prime Minister Marjan Sarec declined to discuss any of the names in play in the top job shuffle, saying that once a name is mentioned “it often means the end of the game.’’

“I will be happy with any progress,’’ Sarec told reporters on Friday after the summit. “Until all is decided nothing is decided.’’

Bettel Says EU’s Credibility Is at Stake (12:30 p.m.)

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is pressuring his fellow EU leaders to clinch a decision on the bloc’s top jobs at the extraordinary summit on June 30.

“I am of the view that if we don’t manage to agree next week, that we won’t give a very good image of Europe,’’ Bettel said after the meeting wrapped up on Friday, adding that he is not interested in a top post himself. “This is also about the credibility of Europe.’’

Earlier:

