(Bloomberg) -- European Union data regulators warned that plans to introduce a vaccine passport to revive travel must protect personal data and shouldn’t be applied beyond the current pandemic.

The EU’s two top privacy regulators in a joint opinion Tuesday said plans for digital green certificates “must expressly include that access to and subsequent use of individuals’ data” by governments after the pandemic “is not permitted.”

The EU unveiled its plans on March 17, saying the new certificates for vaccinated people will offer people an “easy to use, non-discriminatory and secure tool that fully respects data protection.”

The European Data Protection Board and its counterpart regulator for EU Institutions in a statement on Tuesday stressed “the need to mitigate the risks to fundamental rights of EU citizens” of such an EU-wide passport, including “its possible unintended secondary uses.”

