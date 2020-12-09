(Bloomberg) -- When Viktor Orban spoke on his regular radio slot last week, the Hungarian prime minister offered a thought: Maybe leaving the European Union wasn’t such a bad thing.

Orban was responding to Brexit Britain becoming the first country in the western world to start a vaccination program for coronavirus. The message, though, was clear as Hungary and Poland threatened to veto the EU’s $2.2 trillion spending plan in their own showdown with Brussels.

“Did the British really fare worse?” Orban said. “The answer is that the country that left—the one that’s on its own path and searches for its own solutions—can defend its citizens and their lives faster than us who stayed.”

The fact that a leader of a country that has gained so much from EU membership should be musing about life outside the bloc may seem astonishing, and there’s little at the moment to suggest Hungary and Poland will follow the U.K.’s path. But the internal political dynamics of the two rebels has put in play what would until recently have been unthinkable.

As EU leaders prepare for their summit to find a way out of the budget impasse, the question is whether the leaderships in Budapest and Warsaw are making a damaging miscalculation, one that could resonate beyond any last-minute compromise and cost them politically as well as financially.

On the table for Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is another round of massive EU aid in return for oversight over how the money is spent to ensure members adhere to the bloc’s democratic standards on rule of law. The two premiers met in Warsaw late on Tuesday and signaled that a deal was possible, but also reiterated demands that have already been rejected.

The two countries have been emboldened by years of EU threats being backed up by little action. Yet they are still reliant on Brussels largesse, and neither Hungary nor bigger Poland can realistically afford to leave the EU. Even Britain, one of the world’s largest economies, would likely head back into recession should 11th-hour talks on a post-Brexit trade deal fail.

The risk is now that the bloc may opt to sideline Hungary and Poland from some funding. Together, the two nations are supposed to get 180 billion euros ($220 billion) over seven years, or 30% of their combined gross domestic product in 2019, according to Bloomberg calculations. The benchmark bonds of both countries were sold off in recent weeks as investors grew concerned.

“The veto is pure blackmail,” said Karel Schwarzenberg, a former Czech foreign minister who supported dissidents across eastern Europe during communism. “The only result would be that their veto will be circumvented and Poland and Hungary will come away empty handed.”

After years of rebellion over everything from control of the courts to gay rights and media freedom, rowing back won’t be easy. In an interview with German weekly Die Zeit last month, Orban said he told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that what he’s being asked to do is “suicide.”

Some long-serving Orban officials have been uneasy with his position and feel he’s going too far, according to a person familiar with the situation.

In Poland, the Law & Justice party has boxed itself into a corner and its governing coalition looks less stable. The party only has a thin majority in parliament, the upper house is controlled by the opposition and mass protests against an abortion law have been going on for over a month while the government was attacked for its handling of coronavirus.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, the leader of a smaller party in government, said a “lack of a veto would imply a complete loss of confidence in the prime minister, with all the consequences.” Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin, who is allied to Law & Justice’s more moderate wing, meanwhile has lobbied for a compromise with Brussels.

“There’s no good way out of this for the ruling party,” said Piotr Buras, the head of the Warsaw bureau of the European Council on Foreign Relations, a pro-EU think-tank. “They’ve maneuvered themselves into a situation, where if they veto, Ziobro will be happy and the ruling camp will remain united, but this will lead to massive upheaval at home and abroad.”

After the fall of communism a little over three decades ago, EU membership became the Holy Grail for the former eastern bloc. Once achieved, billions of euros of aid transformed their economies. For the EU, incorporating the east in 2004 was the defining moment for the political project.

Orban’s vision for what he calls “illiberal democracy” has divided Hungary, though his Fidesz party has as much support among voters as the rest of the opposition put together. In Poland, Law & Justice under leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Morawiecki, his hand-picked premier, has framed itself as the protector of conservative Catholic values against liberal European elites.

Yet in both countries, EU membership—which ushered in freedom to travel and work abroad after decades of isolation—enjoys the kind of popularity that many western states would envy.

The approach by Orban so far has been to press ahead with his unravelling of democratic institutions while paying lip service to EU demands. What he called a “peacock dance” has now turned into a game of chicken with Brussels after pressure mounted within the bloc to attach strings to funding.

While Orban and Morawiecki say their countries can do without EU funds, the bravado carries a potentially heavy political price, especially if billions of euros may be forfeited and they set their countries on a trajectory that may one day lead them to tumble out of the bloc.

Orban is already preparing for 2022 elections, where he aims to win a fourth straight term in office. He’s depicted the vote as his toughest after the pandemic exposed health care failures and crippled the economic growth fueled by EU money that underpinned his power.

“A voter today can’t feel that we’re totally committed to upholding the European Union and its future,” Tibor Navracsics, Orban’s former justice minister, who until last year was part of the European Commission, said in comments published on Monday. “Instead, one feels this government is locked in a freedom fight against the EU, as if against a new type of Soviet Union.”

The mayors of Budapest and Warsaw sent a letter to the EU this week asking for direct access to funds to circumvent their national governments. They said Europe can’t allow “increasingly authoritarian governments to keep a strangle hold over the future.”

Morawiecki said that if Poland is cut off from EU funds, it would feed its economy with a vast state investment programs—including building one of Europe’s biggest airports—and raise as much debt as it needs on financial markets, where borrowing costs are still near historic lows.

“All those who are saying we should take on the EU, that they’re taking advantage of us, that we’ll manage without the bloc’s money—they’re pushing us toward international marginalization if not to ‘Polexit’ itself,” former Polish President Aleksander Kwasniewski told private broadcaster TVN24 on Monday. “What Law & Justice is doing is dangerous for Poland.”

