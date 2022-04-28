(Bloomberg) -- Lithuanian inflation, the highest in the European Union, accelerated to the fastest in more than a quarter century as Russia’s war in Ukraine, supply chain woes and Europe’s energy crisis drove costs higher.

Consumer prices surged a preliminary 16.6% from a year earlier in April, according to the EU’s so-called harmonized measure, from 15.7% the previous month. Prices grew 1.9% from May, driven by higher costs of food, transport and energy, Lithuania’s statistics office said Thursday.

Lithuania’s Finance Ministry raised its inflation forecast last month to 9.8% for this year.

