Mar 13, 2023
EU’s Gentiloni Says Risks to Inflation Outlook Remain High
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Risks to inflation remain high in the euro area even as the headline rate appears to have passed its peak and is slowing significantly, European Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Monday.
He added that core inflation continues to rise.
“On the external side, mostly related to further impact on commodity prices of the war and the reopening of the Chinese economy,” he told a news conference in Brussels. “On the domestic side, the outlook for core inflation will depend on wage developments in the labor market, which for the moment are not so significant.”
