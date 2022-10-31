(Bloomberg) -- Price growth slowed in the three Baltic states this month, signaling that inflation in the region that’s outpaced the rest of the euro area may have peaked.

A consumer-price gauge showed that price growth slowed in October to 21.8% in Latvia, 22% in Lithuania and 22.4% in Estonia, according to Eurostat figures published Monday.

“Energy prices have gone up much faster for consumers in the Baltics then the rest of Europe,” said Martins Abolins, an economist at Citadele Bank AS in Riga, predicting that the peak will be in the fourth quarter. “We were the first to take off, get to the highest level, and we will probably be the first to start falling.”

Euro-area consumer prices jumped to an all-time high in October, exceeding analysts’ estimates, while economic growth slowed. The inflation slowdown for the Baltics came after the European Central Bank started hiking interest rates, which raises costs for many people in the region since most mortgage holders are locked into deals with variable rates.

