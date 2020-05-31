(Bloomberg) -- EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan is considering applying to become the next head of the World Trade Organization, the Irish Times reported, without saying where it got information.

Hogan, who is from Ireland, hasn’t made a final decision, but is exploring the idea of seeking the role, the Dublin-based newspaper said. Brazilian Director-General Roberto Azevedo is stepping down at the end of August, a year before his term ends.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez has the EU’s support to become the next head of the WTO, WirtschaftsWoche reported earlier this month.

