(Bloomberg) -- European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan will not enter the race to be the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, according to a person familiar with the decision.

Hogan was planning to be a candidate for the post as recently as last week but ultimately decided to stay the EU’s trade chief during a critical moment for the European trade agenda, the person said on condition of anonymity ahead of Hogan’s expected announcement Monday.

In addition to addressing the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the European trade commission is in the midst of negotiations with the U.K. over the terms their post-Brexit relationship and simultaneously bracing for the prospect of renewed trade tensions with the U.S.

