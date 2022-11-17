(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s property market, one of the hottest in the European Union over the past decade, is cooling fast as the bloc’s highest interest rates cut demand for mortgages.

The number of real estate transactions declined by a third in September, while mortgage lending was down 38% compared with its level last year, according to a central bank report published Thursday.

“There are a number of signs that in the third quarter there was a trend change in the domestic housing market,” the report said, adding that a further slowdown was ahead.

Hungarian housing prices have climbed by 151% since 2015, the biggest gain the EU and more than triple the bloc’s average pace. Record low interest rates, lavish housing subsidies and a jump in real wage growth fueled the boom.

That’s changed now, with Hungary likely already in a recession and battling one of the fastest inflation rates in the EU. An energy crisis and uncertainty over the arrival of crucial EU funds have battered the currency, forcing the central bank to raise the key interest rate to 18%, the highest in the bloc.

While real estate prices haven’t dropped so far, the heady days of double-digit price growth are gone, the central bank said. Property prices probably increased an annual 1.7% in real terms in the third quarter, compared with a 25% increase in the second quarter and a 21% rise in 2021.

A silver lining is the weakening of the forint -- down more than 10% against the euro this year -- which is expected to attract foreign buyers who may support prices. The share of foreigner buyers has nearly doubled in the second quarter compared to a year earlier, according to the central bank’s report.

