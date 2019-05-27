EU's Katainen Seeks to Become President of Finland's Sitra

(Bloomberg) -- Jyrki Katainen, vice president of the European Commission, said he seeks a position as president of the Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra.

Speaking to reporters in Helsinki on Monday, Katainen said he will continue in his current role for the time being. Sitra’s new president is due to be selected in September, Katainen said.

Sitra, a fund established to commemorate Finland’s independence, is a think tank accountable to the parliament. Katainen said in June last year that he was planning to leave politics.

