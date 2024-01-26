(Bloomberg) -- This year is set to bring an improvement in the fortunes of Europe’s lowest-paid workers, as increases in national minimum wages are outstripping inflation in many countries, an EU study shows.

The real terms pay rises seen in 2024 suggest a “turning of the tide” on the trend of eroding purchasing power seen in early 2023, Eurofound, the EU’s agency for improving living and working conditions, said in a report.

The pay rises for this year mean that the lowest-paid workers have received an above-inflation increase in their earnings since 2022, narrowing the gap with their average-earning peers.

If you look at a single adult making the minimum wage, “there’s a good chance that this year has brought them an improvement, especially as compared to the last years,” said Christine Aumayr-Pintar, a senior research manager at Eurofound who co-ordinated the research.

However, the picture can be more complicated, with the lowest-paid workers’ purchases not necessarily represented by the average basket of inflation and people like students who might earn the minimum wage but belong to a wealthy household, she noted.

The EU agreed on a framework to set adequate minimum wages and promote collective bargaining in October 2022. The system comes into force in November, though Aumayr-Pintar said we’re already seeing its effect in the setting of minimum wages.

The preliminary analysis from Eurofound summarizes the most recent minimum wage rates for 22 EU countries and provides initial estimates of the real value of any increases, comparing the changes in national minimum wages from January 2023 to January 2024 along with annual inflation in the year to December 2023.

Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Finland and Italy don’t have national minimum wages, though they do have minimum wages set within collective agreements, according to Eurofound.

