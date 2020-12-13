(Bloomberg) --

European Council President Charles Michel expects the first Covid vaccines to be approved in the European Union “in the coming weeks, maybe even before the end of the year,” he said in a France Inter radio interview on Sunday.

The EU has decided to follow its regulatory process and “not to play” with approval, Michel said.

Michel said the U.K. used a loophole to clear the Covid vaccine from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE ahead of the European Medicines Agency. Britain’s drug regulator approved the vaccine for emergency use on Dec. 2, after an accelerated review process.

“We’re not losing time,” Michel said. “The health agencies are analyzing tens of thousands of pages of scientific data to ensure that on the basis of the performed trials, we can confidently make the vaccines available to the citizens.”

The EU is working to put in place a simultaneous vaccination drive that would allow all countries to start giving the Covid jabs over a period of a week to 10 days, to avoid a situation where some countries start administering the shot from January while others are months behind, Michel said.

“It’s easy to say, we’re going to start vaccination campaigns, it’s harder to succeed in deploying these vaccination campaigns,” Michel said.

