(Bloomberg) -- Charles Michel, president of the European Council, will seek a seat in the European Parliament in elections scheduled for June and step down from his current role early if elected.

Michel plans to lead the slate for the Belgian Mouvement Reformateur party, he said in an interview with local media on Saturday.

“I want to serve the European project,” said Michel, a former prime minister of Belgium. “I want to continue to work for the European unity and, above all, the European strength.”

If elected, Michel, 48, will step down from his current role in July, before his term is scheduled to end in November. Under EU rules, the role could be assumed in the interim by the chair of the Council of the European Union, which will then be Hungary.

The European Council could also anticipate Michel’s election and pick a successor sooner, he said in the interview.

Citizens of 27 EU countries will go to the polls in early June to choose 720 members of Parliament.

