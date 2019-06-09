EU's Moscovici Says G-20 Trade Discussion Not Easy, But Positive

(Bloomberg) -- European Commissioner Pierre Moscovici says in Fukuoka, Japan, that the U.S. and China have to build on their commitments made at the G-20 meeting to resolve trade tensions.

“The discussion has not been easy but relatively positive and constructive”

Communique was not perfect but “the best outcome that we could deliver”

Moscovici speaks at briefing following G-20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors

“We still believe that rising protectionism and more broadly the questioning of the multilateral order are threats to our prosperity”

“We welcome the commitment to use all policy tools to achieve strong, stable balanced and inclusive growth, and safeguard against downside risks by stepping up our dialogue”

