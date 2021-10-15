(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s plans to ease trade disruption linked to Brexit’s Northern Ireland protocol are “by no means enough” for all businesses, according to the region’s chamber of commerce.

“The devil is in the detail -- or lack of it,” Paul Murnaghan, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, while acknowledging the proposals will “go some way” to reducing trading complexities and the burden on companies.

European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic presented proposals to resolve the stand off over trade barriers in Northern Ireland on Wednesday after the U.K. demanded extensive changes to the current agreement. The EU is offering wide-ranging concessions, including a proposal to cut the number of customs checks on goods arriving in Northern Ireland by half.

While customs-related red tape will be reduced for retail and those firms with trusted trader status, this wouldn’t help other sectors and smaller businesses, Murnaghan said. “There are many parts going into production that need the barriers removed as well.”

“We believe the best outcome should be centered on business, not politics,” Murnaghan said.

