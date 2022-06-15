(Bloomberg) -- One of the architects of the European Union’s sweeping General Data Protection Regulation admitted the law needs a revamp to ensure it’s fit for purpose amid growing attacks on citizens’ privacy.

Four years after it took effect, EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said “targeted improvements” are now needed to the GDPR “in the age of tools such as Pegasus” spyware.

“I want to be honest with you, we are at the crunch time now,” she said, in prepared remarks for a speech to data regulators. “Either we will all collectively show that GDPR and its enforcement is effective and fit for purpose or others will do it for us.”

The law, seen as a path-breaker in 2018, empowered EU data regulators to levy penalties of as much as 4% of a company’s annual revenue for the most serious violations. Overnight, it turned Ireland’s watchdog into the bloc’s top regulator probing dozens of powerful U.S. tech firms with European bases in the nation -- such as Meta Platforms Inc.

But tensions have been building among authorities over who is in charge of the big cases and the time that Irish colleagues are taking to complete major EU-wide probes.

