(Bloomberg) -- The European Union continues to buy natural gas from Russia even as it tries to cripple its economy with sanctions. With prices soaring, the daily value of those imports has jumped, reaching a record 689 million euros ($755 million) on March 2, according to calculations by the Brussels think tank Bruegel. Energy payments are exempt from sanctions and there’s little appetite to include them for now, meaning gas will remain an economic lifeline for Russia as long as exports continue to flow.

