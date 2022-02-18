(Bloomberg) --

The grand European plan to create a definitive, science-based taxonomy of green financial assets is in tatters.

The European Commission’s final recommended draft of the taxonomy, published earlier this month, maintains a role for unabated natural gas or, in other words, methane—a global warming contributor that is even more problematic than is widely understood. Thanks to energy industry lobbying and political support from some governments, particularly Germany, the new rules would allow some gas projects to be labeled as sustainable.

What might seem like just one of many fights taking place around the world over the credibility of a sustainable finance framework is actually far more serious. The EU taxonomy was meant to fulfill a role that so far had never really been attempted before: a detailed, granular resource mapping climate science to financial assets.

A lot was riding on it. Environmentally-conscious investment products are incredibly popular, but such labels in finance are notoriously rife with greenwashing. The Network for Greening the Financial System, a coalition of more than 100 central banks and financial regulators, was emphatic in a 2019 report about the need for a global taxonomy to identify which activities would contribute to a low-carbon economy, and which activities were exposed to losses in a shift away from damaging fossil fuels or from the effects of climate change itself. That, the central bankers said, would be an essential building block for their work.

The idea of a sustainable finance taxonomy is a little different to the existing industry codes used by government statistical agencies and market index providers. The taxonomy’s purpose is not just to describe but to assess the impact of the financial asset or activity: Is it green enough to keep us on track for the Paris Agreement climate goals, or is it polluting? To do that, it has to align with the science of climate change.

The inclusion of natural gas in a EU taxonomy “green” list undermines this scientific basis.

Barring an unlikely last-minute intervention in the European Parliament, we are only months away from energy companies being able to issue 10-year bonds to fund power plants and other facilities for unmitigated natural gas, with no real obligation to tame those emissions in the future—all correctly certified as compliant with the EU sustainable finance taxonomy. Almost as soon as the final draft was published on Feb. 2, natural gas industry participants signaled an intention to issue green-labeled debt, which can be cheaper than borrowing via regular bonds. This is despite scientists being clear that, whatever the political considerations, the narrow window to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius doesn’t allow for any expansion of fossil fuel production or consumption.

Experts that were consulted in the taxonomy’s development haven’t hidden their dismay. The Platform on Sustainable Finance, a panel of industry, civil society and academic experts created by the European Commission to advise on the taxonomy, wrote in response last month that the relaxed criteria for gas was “largely incompatible with existing decarbonization projections for 1.5 degree scenarios or EU decarbonization targets.” [Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, is a member of the Platform.]

Bridget Boulle, who is head of taxonomies for the Climate Bonds Initiative, a UK-based nonprofit that helped to build the now $1 trillion market in green bonds, said the evolution of the EU taxonomy had been disappointing and disheartening. The ramifications could spread far beyond the EU, she said.

Dozens of taxonomies are being developed in countries around the world. Earlier in the EU taxonomy process, when it appeared more restrictive on natural gas, the European framework looked like it could show the way towards an international, science-based classification system envisaged by central bankers. However, recent developments are already leading other countries to consider including unabated gas in their green taxonomies, too. “Let's hope it's not a race to the bottom,” Boulle said.

However it could be salvaged—if investors and other financial actors are willing to put in the effort. Nathan Fabian, who chairs the Platform on Sustainable Finance, which was critical of the gas inclusion, said that while unabated natural gas assets will indeed be able to claim compliance with the taxonomy, it will only be under a “transitional” criteria that was added to the original taxonomy legislation. Smart finance experts who want science alignment, he argued, will instead look for compliance with the “substantial contribution" criteria published in the EU’s original climate change Delegated Act, which has already been set into law.

“It does take a bit of effort to do that, but the comparable climate science-based benchmark is still there, it’s still in the law.”

Some investors, and even the European Investment Bank, have said they still won’t consider natural gas to be “green” regardless of the taxonomy. If enough of their peers follow suit, the original aim of the taxonomy might still be achieved.

Kate Mackenzie writes the Stranded Assets column for Bloomberg Green. She advises organizations working to limit climate change to the Paris Agreement goals. Follow her on Twitter: @kmac. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

